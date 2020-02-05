ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Two Manhyia Palace Royals And Their Impact On Jurisprudence In Ghana...
05.02.2020

Dare Me And I Will Expose Your Dirty Secret — Angry Lady Threatens Actor Umar Krupp

By Michael Agyapong Agyapa
A lady has threatened to expose actor Umar Krupp if he dares her.

In a video sighted by DailyNewsGhana.com, the angry woman who according to a close source is an actress threatened to expose the actor if he dares make a move.

We are not sure if it a publicity stunt, but in the video, the lady was seen giving a direct shot at the actor.

"Umar Krupp this is going to be my last warning, I won't call you again, I won't text you again, this is going to be my last warning, If you don't want me to disgrace you if you don't want people to hear, please you know what to do you know, you know what to do", this is the exact words of the lady.

A little dig by DailyNewsGhana.com has it that the lady is an actress and her name is Serwaa Akoto and it is alleged that they meet on set, that could be where their little secret was built.

