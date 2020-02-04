MUST WATCH! Good Sex Motivates Me To Write Good Songs--Queen Haizel

Budding Afrobeat singer Queen Haizel has revealed how sex forms an essential component in her music career.

She made the disclosure during an interview with DJ Nyaami on SVTV Africa on what inspire her works.

According to the ‘Loverboy’ singer, she’s mostly able to compose good songs during an intense sexual bout with her partner.

“I don’t drink, I don’t smoke, my own is sex. One major inspiration is sex. Most of my songs were inspired by sex. Like if I have good sex, it makes me think well.” She said.

Queen Haizel stated that she has other things alongside sex that influences her work.

Sleep and good company were two other things she mentioned that inspire her when she’s working.

Haizel also revealed how a Pastor's friend once cum immediately after seeing her nakedness. She explained, “There was this Pastor guy who wanted to date but didn’t say it from the outset. When he visits me for lessons, he would ask me to follow him to his place to continue the lesson. One time, I went to him and he was forcing me to sleep with him. Because he said, he hasn’t had sex for years.”

“I agree to what he said and lied down for him to do what he wants to do, he took off my skirt and pants, after seeing my nakedness, he cum immediately. That’s bad, I won’t waste my time on a guy like that.” She said.

Queen Haizel is currently promoting her new single ‘Yetwem’ which literally means “we cancel it”. She featured a young talented rapper from Cape Coast Wagez Rap. Haizel goes hard on this masterpiece and advised everyone to put an end to all evil acts.