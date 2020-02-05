ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Two Manhyia Palace Royals And Their Impact On Jurisprudence In Ghana...
05.02.2020

Wendy Shay In Search Of Prophet Who Prophesied About Her Death

By OdarteyGHNews
Wendy Shay has reached out to social media users to help her find the Prophet who prophesied about her kidnap and death.

Recently a video started circulating on social media, where a man of God was seen prophesying about singer Wendy Shay.

Wendy Shay posted the video of the Prophet and added in her caption, that anyone who had the man of God’s number should kindly help her with it.

Wendy shay tweeted;

I have seen this video circulating and a lot of ppl are insulting the man of God..pls stop cos God reveals to redeem…remember me in ur prayers and pls if anybody has his number kindly inbox me Isaiah 54:17 🙏🏾 #Mosthigh

