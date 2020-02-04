The ‘Bosom’ Name Has No Bad Effect On Me – ‘Ataa Adwoa’ Singer

Listen to article

Traditional trap sensation Bosom Pyung believes his controversial stage name 'Bosom' will not affect him negatively.

'Bosom' in the Twi language means a 'deity.' The 'Ataa Adwoa' hitmaker rose to fame after his bright and quirky music video was publicized by Ghanaian rapper and entrepreneur Sarkodie on his twitter page.

When he made an appearance on Citi TV's Saturday Live, Bosom PYung revealed to Nana Adwoa Sarkodie and Nana Tuffour that the name is a perfect reflection of his style of music and maintained that it has only brought him positive results thus far.

“I picture everything I do in a positive light and that helps me achieve excellence.

In everything one does if they can picture it positively they will have positive results. The same applies if one pictures the name Bosom in a negative light they will end up with negative results.

It's about the mentality; the mind is the mightiest tool so if I'm using it I use it wisely and positively. So the word Bosom started before the Bible it's used to describe anything deemed to be scary like my music which I will describe as scary”.

Bosom Pyung is currently riding the momentum of his hit debut single Ataa Adwoa and has followed it up with his newest music video, dubbed ‘Berma’ which is already receiving great feedback on social media.

It has received over 1millon views in less than 7 hours.

– By: Nana Adwoa Sarkodie | citinewsroom.com | Ghana

---citinewsroom