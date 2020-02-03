My Boyfriend Died Just Two Months To Our Wedding - Goddess Ginger Sadly

Popular Ghanaian Instagram and Snapchat star and musician Goddess Ginger born Souad Baaba Andoh has recounted how her husband-to-be died just 2 months to their wedding.

In an exclusive interview with Browngh.com, Goddess Ginger revealed that the father of her 11-year-old son died 9 years ago when her son was just two years old.

The 'driving me crazy' singer disclosed that his boyfriend died in the United States when he was sent by his dad for an 'errand'.

Recounting the sad incident Goddess Ginger said:

"Jason's dad is dead. He died 9 years ago when my son was just 2 years. His dad sent him to the States to go do something. I quite remember it was just 2 months to our wedding. So a day before he dropped back to Ghana he went to the club with his best friend t have fun and they got involved in a fight at the club. In the course to stop his best friend from fighting; he was in the middle separating the fight when his best friend threw a bottle that hit his head. At that time they didn't realize that it was internal bleeding. He died the next day."

The popular n.u.dsist cum singer indicated that she didn't just have a son with her then-boyfriend but they had plans to tie the knot but his death didn't make it possible.

The heavily endowed singer made headlines a few days ago as she revealed that she had an amorous relationship with the self-acclaimed dancehall king Shatta Wale when he was still with his baby mama Michy.

According to her, Shatta Wale chopped her on several occasions although Michy and Shatta Wale were living in his multi-million dollar mansion at East Legon.

Goddess Ginger indicated her amorous relationship with Shatta Wale was not anything serious as it was just for fun.

Source: browngh.com