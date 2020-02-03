It Was Very ‘Foolish’ For Wendy Shay To Use Kobe Bryant’s Death For Hype - Critic

Ghanaian media personality and Entertainment Critic, First Lady has blasted Wendy Shay for using the death of legendary basketball player Kobe Bryant for hype.

Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash on Sunday 26th January 2020 in Calabasas, California, along with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna and seven others which amassed tributes from stars and fans across the world.

Wendy Shay also joined the list of mourners of the basketball legend but her tribute incurred the wrath of Ghanaians.

The Rufftown signee took to her twitter handle to write: "RIP Kobe until we meet again"

Social media users after seeing the post by the 'Uber Driver' crooner blasted her for being insensitive and using the gruesome death of Kobe Bryant to chase clout or amass attention.

Entertainment Critic, First Lady has also blasted Wendy Shay for 'foolishly' and 'insensitively' using Kobe Bryant's death for hype.

She advised Bullet or the Management to desist from encouraging Wendy Shay to always chase clout without considering the sensitivity of the issue.

First Lady lambasted Wendy Shay for using Kobe Bryant's death for hype because she knew the basketball was trending following his death.

She wondered why Wendy Shay is not making so much noise about legendary highlife singer Kofi B's death.

Watch the video below:



Source: Browngh.com