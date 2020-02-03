DKB, Clemento Suarez, Jacinta, Foster Romanus & Others To Show Love & Laughter On Val’s Day

Listen to article

Imagine Bureau is set to bring to Ghanaians a Valentine’s Day full of fun with a show dubbed “The Valentine Love & Laughter”.

The Valentines Love & Laughter show according to attractivemustapha.com is scheduled to take place at the National Theatre on 14th February, 2020.

Ghana’s finest stand-up comedians including Derrick Kobina Bonney with stage name DKB, Clemento Suarez of Kejetia vrs Makola fame, Foster Romanus, Jacinta, OB Amponsah and Lekzy are billed to perform at the show.

Organizers of Valentine’s Day Love & Laughter show Imagine Bureau have indicated that tickets are available at Nallem stores in Osu, Accra, and West Hills Mall.

The Valentine Love & Laughter show promises to be hilarious as it lines up well-seasoned Comedians who always blow their audience’ minds with exciting jokes.