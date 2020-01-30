ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: True Descendants Of Ab-Ram Are Indeed In Ghana!!...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
30.01.2020 General News

KiDi Drops First Single For 2020 [Music Video]

By News Desk
KiDi Drops First Single For 2020 [Music Video]
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Lynx Entertainment signee, KiDi, has released his first single for this year.

Titled ‘Enjoyment’, the song is produced by M.O.G. beatz and the video was directed by Xbills.

‘Enjoyment’ is themed on making one’s lover happy.

In the song, KiDi promises his lover he would ‘kill’ her with enjoyment.

—citinewsroom

TOP STORIES

Rebecca Akufo-Addo Opens Renovated Ussher Polyclinic
3 hours ago

Minister Cautions Free SHS Contractors To Complete Projects
3 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line