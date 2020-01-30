KiDi Drops First Single For 2020 [Music Video] By News Desk LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO Lynx Entertainment signee, KiDi, has released his first single for this year. Titled ‘Enjoyment’, the song is produced by M.O.G. beatz and the video was directed by Xbills. ‘Enjoyment’ is themed on making one’s lover happy. In the song, KiDi promises his lover he would ‘kill’ her with enjoyment. —citinewsroom
