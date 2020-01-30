Rex Omar Wins Copyright Case Against Joy Dadi Bitters After 5years; Gets 200k

After almost 5years of legal battle, the Koforidua High Court has slapped Joy Industries Limited with damages of GHc200,000 for using Rex Omar's intellectual property without his permission.

The court also awarded costs of GHc30,000 to the veteran musician.

On June 15, 2015, Rex Omar filed a suit against Joy Industries Limited for using parts of his “Dada dida” song to promote and advertise their product, Joy Dadi Bitters' without his consent.

In November, Rex Omar secured an interlocutory injunction restraining Joy Industries Limited from using his works.

The court further ordered that directors, officers, agents and servants of Joy Dadi Bitters should stop any electronic media from playing the commercial immediately, pending the final determination of the case.

After 5years in a legal tussle, the veteran musician is walking home smiling for winning his case.