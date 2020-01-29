ModernGhanalogo

29.01.2020 Exclusive News

Strongman Shares Picture Of Daughter Moments After Naming Ceremony

By OdarteyGH
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Kumasi-based rapper, Strongman has shared a new photo of his adorable baby and baby mama, Nana Ama moments after the naming ceremony of their daughter which took place at Obuasi.

The baby is now officially called Simona Osei.

129202083332-8eu2xkjwvr-simona-osei-strong-822x1024

Strongman wrote: “Christened my BOO @simonaoseistrong in obuasi few days back. Enjoy life to the fullest little girl.”

Strongman, real name Vincent Osei welcomed his first child with his girlfriend back in August 2019.

Watch video below
