Strongman Shares Picture Of Daughter Moments After Naming Ceremony

Kumasi-based rapper, Strongman has shared a new photo of his adorable baby and baby mama, Nana Ama moments after the naming ceremony of their daughter which took place at Obuasi.

The baby is now officially called Simona Osei.



Strongman wrote: “Christened my BOO @simonaoseistrong in obuasi few days back. Enjoy life to the fullest little girl.”

Strongman, real name Vincent Osei welcomed his first child with his girlfriend back in August 2019.

