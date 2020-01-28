I Rather Do Threesome Than Practice Lesbianism – Tracey Boakye

Actress Tracey Boakye has finally reacted to the rumours fast spreading on the internet that she’s an experienced lesbian.

Reacting to the buzz in an interview with GHPage TV’s Abena Gold, the Kumawood actress declared the lesbian allegations as null and void adding that she’ll rather do threesome than practice lesbianism.

In the voice of Tracey Boakye, she hates it to the brim when people tag her as a lesbian because she is a ‘complete woman’ who loves men badly.

She, therefore, warned people who believe in that nonsense to stop it because she is not a lesbian today and she’ll never be one in the near future.

---Ghbase.com