If Your Vagina Doesn't Get Heartbeat When You See Him, He Isn't The Right Man — Princess Shyngle

Actress Princess Shyngle has revealed in a new Instagram post how ladies can determine if they are dating the right man by using their vagina.

The curvaceous actress cum producer said when a lady sees her man and the vagina does not vibrate rhythmically, then dude is obviously not the right person for her.

She did indicate at the end of the post that she was merely spewing out something just for laughs, which ultimately means it should not be taken literally.

Check post below;