Raingad Gets 5 Nominations For Volta Music Awards

Following an Impressive year of musical gallantry and countless commendations, Raingad has yet again been nominated for the 3rd edition of the premier award scheme in the Volta region, VMAs.

Nominated alongside some of the hottest new artists and legends in the volta music industry, Raingad has the nod to pick up awards in the following categories: Songwriter of the Year, Collaboration of the year, artists of the year, Best Performer of the year, and most popular song of the year for his hit single, “Junction”.

Having won the hearts of many including Legendary Ghanaian roots and culture man, Afro Moses, the man of the airwaves, Andy dosty, Big mountains of America, the Voice Of America, Edem amongst others, It really comes as no surprise for this mega star to be in all these 5 categories.