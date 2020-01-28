Kwabena Kwabena, Becca To Headline Joy FM’s Valentine’s Day Event

If you enjoyed Joy FM’s 2019 Valentine’s Day with maestro Kojo Antwi, then prepare for a bigger and better event this year.

Joy 99.7 FM is taking its listeners on a special love ride this Valentine dubbed ‘The Love Experience’, that will live with them and that special someone forever.

Ghana’s superstation is inviting patrons to come, wine and dine with their significant others on February 14 at the Labadi Beach Hotel.

Present at the event to give you the best of live band sessions will be one of Ghana’s finest artistes with some of the most heartwarming love songs, Kwabena Kwabena along with singer Becca.

Patrons would not only get to enjoy back-to-back hit songs but would be given the chance to serenade loved ones in a special session.

In addition, ‘The Love Experience’ will have the special love hunt and the ‘knowing me, knowing you’ segments as part of the highlights.

The biggest highlight is having patrons spend the night at the plush Labadi Beach Hotel and wake up to a beautiful breakfast while enjoying a sunrise on the beach.

Rate is a cool GH₵2,000 for the full package including bed and breakfast, and GH₵700 for the concert night with food and drinks.