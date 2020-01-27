Actress Kyeiwaa Marries The Second Time

Actress Kyeiwaa, born Rose Mensah, is back on social media with reports of her remarrying under the laws of the United States of America (USA).

According to weekend media reports, the 57-year-old actress tied the knot with one Michael Kissi Asare in a court wedding in Massachusetts, USA, where she now resides.

This is the second time she has said 'I do' after her first failed marriage in 2015.

She was married to Kumasi-based spare parts dealer Daniel Osei, but their union lasted more than five days.

The actress returned her ring and drinks after she discovered that Osei was already married to another woman.

She was accompanied by her father and a number of Kumawood actors and actresses to annul the marriage.

Kyeiwaa said in an interview that she was aware Osei has a child with another woman but she didn't know he was married to her ‒ and since she didn't want to be a second wife, the right thing to do was to annul the marriage.

After the divorce brouhaha, she has been in and out of Ghana, predominantly domiciled in America.