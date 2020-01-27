Imrana drops biggest collaboration of the Year with Fameye

Listen to article

Imrana’s imagination finally came to reality after bagging a record deal with Midas Touch Inc.

Earlier last year, Imrana gained prominence with a short video he took of himself crying while singing an emotional version of a song he had written titled ‘Imagine Say’; a well-composed song that got a lot of people wanting to know who really this guy is and what his story was. After the video of him singing went viral, he went to the studio, recorded the song and released it. Shortly, a music video for the song was shot and also released.

Samini also jumped on the remix for ‘Imagine Say’ which was a good plus for him

Fast forward, Imrana, the talented songwriter and musician behind the ‘Imagine Say’ song has been officially signed onto the ‘Midas Touch Inc’ record label and has dropped his first official music video/song.

The video titled 'Who Born You' features the young man of the moment - Fameye.