Sound Lion Records' “Mama Don't Give Up” To Address Addiction & The Opioid Crisis

Sound Lion Records an independent record label is gearing up to embark on a global campaign which seeks to bring awareness to opioid crisis and addiction using music and science.

The official campaign song “Mama Don’t Give Up” by Nana Kottens provides inspiration and motivation to individuals and families struggling with addiction.

The song/music video is scheduled to be officially released on March 27, 2020.

After the initial release of the first song, the campaign will continue throughout the year with various remix featuring groups and artistes around the world.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO) it is estimated that globally around 164 million people had an alcohol or drug use disorder in 2016.

According to the U.S Health & Human Service 2.0 million people had an opioid use disorder in 2018 and on average 130 Americans die everyday from opioid overdose.

Addiction is a disease of the brain, not lack of will. As a society, as one nation and as one global body lets support our loved ones struggling with disease.

Sound Lion Records was touched by the aforementioned statistics on the menace and hence, the song “ Mama Don't Give Up” to help minimize it if not eradicate it outright.