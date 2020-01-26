Watch Tiwa Savage And Diamond Platnumz's Performance At The Soundcity Mvp Awards -2020 Edition

Listen to article

Watch Tiwa Savage, Diamond Platnumz, Davido, Kwesi Arthur, Stonebwoy's performance at the 4th Soundcity MVP Awards Festival:

The Soundcity MVP Awards Festival took place on the 12th of January 2020 with superb performances from Tiwa Savage, Diamond Platnumz, Stonebwoy, Kwesi Arthur, Joeboy, Fireboy DML, Big Tril, Kuami Eugene, Tekno, Davido and a host of others with delectable South African media personality Bonang Matheba as host. We bring you video highlights of some of the most exciting performance including the most talked-about performances from Tiwa Savage and Diamond Platnumz - watch video performances below:

Watch Tiwa Savage:

Watch Diamond Platnumz:

Watch Kwesi Arthur:

Watch Ms Banks:

Watch Joeboy:

Watch Stonebwoy: