Don’t Chase Women, Chase Money – Heartbreak Medikal Advises By News Desk LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO Rapper Medikal is asking his male fans to forget about chasing women and concentrate on making money.Medikal who’s relationship with actress Fella Makafui has hit rock has turned into a motivational speaker on the micro-blogging site.Tweeting, he said: “Don’t chase women, chase money, women don’t chase men.”--Ghbase.com
Don’t Chase Women, Chase Money – Heartbreak Medikal Advises
Rapper Medikal is asking his male fans to forget about chasing women and concentrate on making money.
Medikal who’s relationship with actress Fella Makafui has hit rock has turned into a motivational speaker on the micro-blogging site.
Tweeting, he said: “Don’t chase women, chase money, women don’t chase men.”
--Ghbase.com