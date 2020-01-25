ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: True Descendants Of Ab-Ram Are Indeed In Ghana!!...
25.01.2020

Don’t Chase Women, Chase Money – Heartbreak Medikal Advises

By News Desk
Medikal
Rapper Medikal is asking his male fans to forget about chasing women and concentrate on making money.

Medikal who’s relationship with actress Fella Makafui has hit rock has turned into a motivational speaker on the micro-blogging site.

Tweeting, he said: “Don’t chase women, chase money, women don’t chase men.”

body-container-line