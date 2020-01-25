[Watch] People With Low Sense Post Their Food, Clothes On Social Media – Otabil

Pastor Mensah Otabil is of the opinion that those who post photos of the food they eat and the new clothes they’ve bought on social media are sick in their head.

Preaching on the theme ‘Hunger for Excellence’ last Sunday at the ICGC Christ Temple located in Accra, noted that trivial things like food and clothes don’t need to be widely published on social media as if they’re achievements.

Otabil admonished his congregation to yearn for excellence rather than looking at some basic things as an achievement. He also touched on those who join airplane and try to show off that they’re also traveling the world.

Watch the video below;

----Ghbase.com