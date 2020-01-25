'Rawlings Wanted The Best For Ghana But NPP Stopped Him, They Are Very Wicked People' - A Plus

Kwame A Plus, a former NPP sympathizer and current founder of TPP has described the NPP as a very wicked political party, accusing them of sabotaging Nkrumah and how they accused former president, J.J Rawlings of murder but now see him as their best friend.

A Plus who sounded pained with the post he made on his official Facebook page wrote:

“Those who were against Kwame Nkrumah and even opposed the building of the Akosombo dam, Tema Harbour and the Accra Tema Motorway and orchestrated his overthrow were the same people who formed a party purposely to accuse JJ Rawlings of everything including Murder, collapsing of Ghanaian owned businesses and businessmen to win power only to turn around and make him their best friend and hero. Apparently closing down Ghanaians business (banks) is not a bad thing even if they donated soFact is, he is human. He made some mistakes. But JJ Rawlings was not evil. He is a hero. He wanted the best for Ghana but NPP didn’t allow him. Just as they didnt allow Osagyefo!!! Very wicked people!!!”me of the said “stolen” depositors money to their campaign.

Fact is, he is human. He made some mistakes. But JJ Rawlings was not evil. He is a hero. He wanted the best for Ghana but NPP didn’t allow him. Just as they didnt allow Osagyefo!!! Very wicked people!!!”

---Ghbase.com