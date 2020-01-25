Volta Music Awards 2020: Full list of nominees.

Listen to article

Eventic GH has officially announced nominees for the 2020 edition of the Volta Music Awards. The announcement was made publicly today after weeks of scrutiny and selection by the board.

Musician, Jah Phinga is leading with 9 nominations including Artiste of the year category. The Discovery of the year is the category with the highest number of nominees showing increasing interest and growth of the award scheme instituted about three years ago.

Public voting has also commenced via the Ultimate Elections voting App (Download here: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.crafterhive.upoll ). The voting public can also vote for their favorite nominees to win bigger in this year Volta Music Awards.

Entertainment School of the year Three Town Senior High School Nursing Training College, Keta Nursing Training College, Ho Mawuli School, Ho Keta Business Senior High School, KetaBusco Ho Technical University. University of Health and Allied Science, Ho

Artiste of The Year Jah Phinga Raingad Planet Machette Keeny Ice Zygee Remy J Agbeshie Camidoh

Best DJ/Promoter of the Year Ahoefa Mimz Dj Flexal Dj Stephen Dj Kindergaten Dj Larry Dj TellerOne Dj NoBossBoi Martin Feanot

Gospel Song of the year Mighty God - Bro James Akpe - Faffa Mawuko - Jah Phinga Nyame So - Kay Okokroko - Koby Confidence Mehia Wo - Mama Feli Prayers - Nana Aseda - Quame Gaby Manor Agbe - Selorm Razy Blema Mawu - Sika Coleman

Female Vocalist of the Year Queen Eyram Kafui Chordz Faffa Producer/Sound Engineer of the Year Ephraim - Insane Mc Beatz - Negavade TimzBeatz- Bad Energy Redemption on - Block Holder Jay Watz- Winning Eson- Bond

Best Entertainment Company of the year OnGod Events Strawman Events Versatile Entertainment Promo Guru Mac D Empire Best Group of the Year Kleensers Brada Yawda X-CEL LeGgaz Motion

Media House of the year Global 105.1Fm West Fm 97.5 Volta 1 Tv Stone Media Line Mav Films GH K2Pixels

Online Influencer of the Year D.Klassgh.com Vibez Afric Urbanrock.net Ndwompa Standoutentgh.com

Best Performer of the Year Nuh Prince Wolfman Raingad Xupa Faffa Fiamor Agbeshie Keeny Ice

Reggae/DanceHall Song of the year Danger Zone - 22 Foli Dem Sell Out - Wolfman Bad Energy - Blaze Bwoy Try Again - Ghazza Wan Suh Weliv - Ryzzlah Stylah Don't Worry - Akillix We Need Change - Eekay ft Spicer I Believe - Jay Avid Winning - Shieshie Nitan

Reggae/Dancehall Artiste of the Year Shieshie Nitan Wolfman 22 Foli Blaze Bwoy Ghaza Wan Skery Zee Willy Wanna

HighLife Song of the year Insane by Ephraim ft Samini Volta Baby by Evivim Odo by Ice Phlame Elavanyo by Itan Ranks ft Agbeshie Wo Deka by Jah Phinga ft Godwin Selorm Odo Pa - Latino ft Patolyn Julia - Trey LA ft KD Bakes Calling - Xupa ft Koo Ntakra

HighLife Artiste of the Year Ephraim Evivim Latino Hip Hop Song of the Year Dear Mama - Zygee Block Holder - Mawuli Young God ft Keeny Ice Hope - Planet Machette Vex - Kojo Teezy Truth - Tom D'Frick ft Fire Crew 4th June - Jessy Akume - Tokz Don't Talk - Koteakeh We Kings - Pj DaAthur

Gospel Artiste of the year Bro James Kay Qwame Gaby koby Confidence Mama Feli Sika Colemna Faffa

Song Writer of the Year Jah Phinga - Wo Deka RainGad ft. Keeny Ice - Junction Jessy - Friend FemiDeBankBoy - Orphans Tben ft. Ella Naise - Hustle Kudjoe Daze - Make Money Remedie - Again Kapone Spartan - Mama Faffa - Akpe Fiamor - Money Brainny Setor - No Weapon ft Spicer

Rapper of the Year Jessy Planet Machette Tokz Keeny Ice Tom D'Frick Trey LA

Discovery of the Year Lightman Blaze Bwoy Brada Yawda Boy Goodie Gaza Bwoy Gilly iOna Kafui Chordz Ice Phlame Koran Onga Kosi Ynot Sika Coleman Tben Tom D'Frick Tyme Laid Koteakeh

Male Vocalist of the Year Camidoh Ephraim Jah Phinga

Best Collaboration of the Year Keeny ft Spicer - Super Woman Lightman ft Edem -Negavade rmx Jah Phinga ft. Godwin Selorm - Wo Deka Trey LA ft KD Bakes - Julia Lofty Fullpage ft Edem - Saviour Kleensers ft Agbeshie - Oluwa Camidoh ft. DarkoVibes - For My Lover Planet Machette ft. Skery Zee - Lamp Laugh Zygee ft Cano Z - Habada RainGad ft. Keeny Ice - Junction Remy J ft. DJ BlackBoi - Tupenga Ephraim ft Samini - Insane Shadow Wane ft Camidoh - One Question Dklass ft. Various Artiste- Our Time

Most Popular Song of the Year Wo Deka - Jah Phinga Negavade - Lightman For My Lover - Camidoh ft. DarkoVibes Junction - RainGad Gbelengbelen - Jessy

HipLife Song of the Year Temperature - 22Foli If You Believe - Brada Yawda Negavade - Lightman No Weapon - Brainny ft Spicer Awoe Nawo - Fiamor Konekt - Lega Gbelengbelen - Jessy Honenie Nexor - Latino Ilele - Remy J ft Kush Elikem Mayi - Tokz Number One - Xupa E go over you - Mawuli Young God Habada - Zygee ft Cano Z Mawuko - Jah Phinga Emenyanyae – Koran ft. Agbeshie

HipLife Artiste of the Year Zygee Jah Phinga Fiamor Koran Brainny Setor

Music Video of the Year Keeny Ice ft. Victor AD - Ebe God Qwame Gaby - Aseda Camidoh ft. DarkoVibes- For My Lover Brainny Setor ft. Spicer - No Weapon Trey LA ft. KD Bakes - Julia Lycon Steve - Where she dey? Planet Machette - God Lofty FullPage ft. Edem - Saviour Linchpin ft. Bills Blay - Odo Kosi Ynot - Kanewu Faffa - Kpegbadza Xupa - Number One Latino - Oda Pa

Traditional Troupe/Artiste of the year Selorm Razy Music and Dance Ensemble Asogli Love and Unity Borborbor Group Gbefi Dunenyo Borborbor Group Dzidefo Borborbor Group Akatsi Royal Youth Club, Agbedrafor, Akatsi Nutifafa Borborbor Group - Awudome Dodome Avexa Unity Borborbor Group Gefia Nutifafa Borborbor Group, Akatsi Shaggy Mensah - Duamenefa

Follow Volta Music Awards on their social media handles;

Twitter: VoltaMusicAward

Instagram:@VoltaMusicAwards

Facebook: Volta Music Awards