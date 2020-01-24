All Set For January Edition Of 'By The Fireside'

After a successful launch of e-Ananse’s version of ‘By The Fireside’ last year, all is set for the maiden edition; the January edition.

Created to be a live monthly storytelling event to be held at the e-Ananse Library situated in Osu, 68th Ringway, Accra, every last Saturday of the month, this ‘By The Fireside’ is designed to feature Grace Omaboe and children/youth actors/actresses live on stage in storytelling acts alongside a number of theatrical and traditional performances. Each episode of the event will be recorded and later telecasted on some selected television networks.

The January edition of the ‘By The Fireside’ slated for this Saturday, 25th January, 2020, at exactly 5:00 pm, will feature spoken word acts, cultural dances, riddles, folk music performances and with Grace Omaboe’s storytelling session climaxing it.

The storytelling comes with dramatic presentation of some scenes and will see performers as James Lamer as Kwaku Ananse, Hawa Alidu as Okonore, Adatsi Brownson as Ntikuma, Joseph Lamptey as Afurudewhedehwe, Paa Asante as Agya Koo, Madina Muhammed as Amma and children of Dunamis Academy acting as children for the Storytelling camp. Also to present cultural dances will be students from Mary Star of The Sea International School while Play House.kom band presents folk music.

e-Ananse Libraries’ ‘By The Fireside’ as one of the libraries’ numerous literary and creative activities is geared at reviving the storytelling art in the country and to also add to the few periodic live theatrical shows in Ghana. It is directed by Oswald Okaitei (poet, playwright and a product of the former GTV ‘By The Fireside’) and produced by e-Ananse Libraries (Corporate Social Responsibility Project of West Blue Consulting).

Rate for every episode of ‘By The Fireside’ is Gh 20 cedis for adults and Gh 10 cedis for children. However, there is a discount for registered members of e-Ananse Libraries and for families/ interested persons who buy bulk tickets for a quarter or a year.

The venue, e-Ananse Library at Baby Nest School, is just behind the SSNIT Trust Specialist Hospital after the Osu Cemetery.