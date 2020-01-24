[Watch] I Would Rather Beef Cardi B Or Beyonce, Not Fantana – Wendy Shay Reacts

Wendy Shay has reacted to Fantana by stating that she would rather beef Cardi B or Beyonce than have a feud with her.

In an interview with Sammy Flex on Zylofon 102.1 FM, Wendy Shay said she sees no reason why she should diss someone she appeared in the limelight before.

The Uber driver hitmaker disclosed that she has more hit songs and awards than Fantana, therefore, she would rather channel her energy to “diss” Cardi B and Beyonce if she had the opportunity so when there is a response from them she can make capital out of it.

Queen Shay advised upcoming artiste to respect their seniors and fellow musicians in the industry since it’s the right thing for all musicians to do. As convincing as she sounded, she said and queried that if she wants to trend and be the talk of the town, certainly Fantana would not be the conduit to that pursuit.

Listen to the interview below