Emelia Brobbey Releases ‘Odo Electric’ Feat Wendy Shay

Actress-turned musician Emelia Brobbey has released a single titled ‘Odo Electric’, featuring Afro-pop singer Wendy Shay.

Produced by MoG, ‘Odo Electric’ is currently making waves on most of the local radio stations in the country. It has so far received some positive reviews from some social media users.

With her unique singing style, Emelia Brobbey is expected to cause a lot of stir in the Ghanaian music industry very soon.

The single talks about a lady who had given up on love after a brutal heartbreak, only to have another guy sweep her off her feet.

Hopes are that Emelia Brobbey would climb up the music chart in a matter of weeks because many music enthusiasts in the country love her song.

The actress was recently criticised on social media over what her critics described as her 'bad vocals' when she released her first single ‘Fa Me Ko’ in 2019.

She is working tirelessly behind the scenes to make sure her presence is felt in the music industry in Ghana.

The singer, who is also television presenter, has won a number of awards which include the Best Gallywood Actress and Best Philanthropist at the 3G Awards in New York in 2018.

She won the 2019 Best Actor Female (indigenous) at the ZAFAA Global Awards which was presented by the African Film Academy Awards.

---Daily Guide