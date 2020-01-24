ModernGhanalogo

24.01.2020 Comedy News

By Michael Agyapong Agyapa
[Watch] Learn From Shatta Wale And Stop Growing Fat Like Obour – Ghana Lucifer
Ghana Lucifer is out once again with another piece of comedy. This particular one is an educative one which seeks to address ‘bad eating habits’.

In the video, a man was seen consuming a large bowl of fufu filled with meats of all kinds.

So Lucifer and his agents were sent to kill the man but upon reaching there, they rather advised him on how to live a good healthy lifestyle.

Ghana Lucifer also told him that there is no need to kill him because what he is eating will kill him for them.

Watch the touching video below:

