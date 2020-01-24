Regina Van Helvert To Raise Awareness On The Need To Show Affection

"No effort is small and we must learn to display appreciation to those who care for the weak in society also, regardless of our ever-busy schedules".

These are the words of award winning media personality, Regina Van-Helvert as she joined her partners — supported by Guiness Ghana Brewery and Diageo's to launch the 'Appreciation and Recognition' campaign to encourage Ghanaians to do more to help the vulnerable.

According to Regina Van Helvert, the 'Appreciation and Recognition' campaign is a free social initiative that seeks to change the emerging culture of limited recognition that people accord themselves in social and professional circles, chiefly driven by the fast pace of urbanization associated with most of our cities.

“Appreciation is a wonderful feeling, and we take it for granted. It is important to the appreciate people we encounter in our everyday lives, those who make sacrifices overtly or covertly, to ensure our daily goals and objectives are met”, She noted.

She continued, "This is partly possible because I am a brand activation icon working with Malta Guinness and working together on this initiative is such a blessing to me."

Regina stressed that "Touching lives with this initiative is important matters to GGBL, my partners because as part of their 30 years celebration, they surfed for ways to give back to the community, and by this "Appreciation and Recognition'' campaign we can address a very important social phenomenon."

The main campaign will run for 8 weeks where we will identify 30 people who have positively touched the lives of others. It could be anyone anywhere — relatives, friends or colleagues, and reward them with goodies and amazing giveaways.