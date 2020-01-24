Van Vicker Heap Praises On His Wife On Her Birthday Today By Mustapha Attractive Listen to articleAfrican superstar actor Van Vicker has showered praises on his wife Adwoa Vicker as she celebrates her birthday today 24th January. In a post captured by this reporter, the popular actor said he stayed all night long in order to be the first person to wish his elegant wife a happy birthday. Van Vicker described his wife as an amazing, strong and beautiful woman who makes his life complete. Below is a screenshot of Van Vicker’s post. Mustapha Attractive Journalist
