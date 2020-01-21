New Artiste, Shady Hustle Steps On The Music Scene

The Ghanaian music industry is evolving faster than ever. Each year new artists skyrocket to household names.

Shady Hustle is one of the few artists, who is set to take over the music scene this year.

Shady Hustle is a rising Ghanaian afrobeat artiste with a rather eccentric style of music that incorporates Afro and Traditional beats.

Music to him is an avenue to connect with loved ones and like minds.

Known in real life as Shad Asimeng Twum-Barima, his debut single “She dey bee” and has already received positive feedback from industry personnel who have already listened to it.

“She Dey be was inspired by a beautiful black woman who piqued my interest every day, she walked past the block I chilled with friends. This song was from me to her . See it as a letter to a lover,” Shady disclosed.

Shady Hustle is currently managed by Deriff productions and shady management.

Watch video below