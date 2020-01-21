Archbishop Duncan-Williams' Dominion TV Now On DStv, Gotv

Listen to article

Founder of Action House Chapel, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-William has joined forces with his business celebrity wife, Rosa Whitaker, in launching Dominion Television across 49 African countries on both DStv and Gotv.

DSTV users can access Dominion TV on channel 364 and channel 181 on Gotv.

Combining their ministry and marketplace expertise, the couple describe Dominion TV as a transformative network capable of providing millions of viewers with lifechanging content.

They believe it will help them to live inspired and empowered lives.

Dominion TV’s original, exclusive and acquired content not only includes the best of African and global preaching, teaching, praise and prayers, but also films and documentaries; music and entertainment; news and commentaries; health and fitness features; children programs; uplifting and interactive talk shows; and much more.

“Christianity is not a series of events, nor is it a Sunday appointment with God, but it is a way of life. Through Dominion TV we are bringing the practices and principles of Christ into every facet of life,” said Archbishop Duncan-Williams.

“Dominion must operate as an innovative consumer and tech-driven company in order to be sustainable, but we will never lose sight of our mission to deploy new methods and modern creativity to help people live impactful and purposeful lives through the powerful example of Christ,” affirmed Rosa Whitaker.

--Myjoyonline.com