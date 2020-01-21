Slay Queens Destroy Men, Prostitutes Don't - Reverend Amoako Atta

Listen to article

Founder of the Lord’s Parliament Temple church, Apostle Amoako Atta, says slay queens destroy men as opposed to prostitutes.

According to him, both groups of ladies have an agenda which may be similar but the harm involved as a result of contacting these ladies differ.

Reverend Amoako Attah made these comments Monday, January 20, on Adom FM’s ‘Ofie Kwanso’ programme as part of his series entitled “12 secrets about slay queens and gold diggers.”

“Prostitutes don’t kill because they only need to survive but slay queens do. Slay queens believe that in this world, nothing is for free and one of their favorite slogans is ‘no mercy for the cripple’ and they come to destroy,” he told host, Jerry Justice.

“Slay queens never love, [they] are assassins, they are murderers, bloodsuckers and they always have an agenda,” he added.

---Myjoyonline.com