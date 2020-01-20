Kalsoume Sinare, Others Visit Ailing Colleague Emmanuel Armah

Listen to article

Veteran actresses Kalsoume Sinare Baffoe and Vivienne Adjo Achor have paid a visit to their colleague actor Emmanuel Armah as he battles with illness.

The one-time prominent actor known for his roles in ‘Fresh Trouble’, ‘Things Men Do’, ‘Beyond Love’, and ‘Shadows from the Past’, was admitted to the 37 Military Hospital in 2017 and later released to a herbal treatment at a facility in Kasoa in the Central Region of Ghana.

In a post on Instagram, Mrs Sinare Baffoe provided an update on the condition of her colleague.

She posted: "Sometimes we’re tested not to show our weakness but to discover our strength..#We visited our colleague ## brother Emmanuel Amarh...🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾😇we pray for good health, strength and Long life ❤️"

Health status

Emmanuel Armah's health status came into the news in February 2017 when he was presented with a brand new wheelchair, cartons of water and GH¢1,000 by some friends and fans when they visited his home in Accra.

Although his illness was not disclosed during the visit, the donation of a wheelchair to aid his movement gave rise to rumours that he had suffered a stroke.

