The Traditional Dance Where Men Perform As Women By News Desk LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO Rianto, a master of the Lengger Lanang, a traditional Indonesian dance performed by men dressed as women. But Indonesia, the world’s largest Muslim country, has seen rising intolerance in recent years towards the LBGT community. And there are fears it could affect this traditional art form. ---BBC
