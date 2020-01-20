ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: True Descendants Of Ab-Ram Are Indeed In Ghana!!...
20.01.2020

The Traditional Dance Where Men Perform As Women

By News Desk
Rianto, a master of the Lengger Lanang, a traditional Indonesian dance performed by men dressed as women.

But Indonesia, the world’s largest Muslim country, has seen rising intolerance in recent years towards the LBGT community. And there are fears it could affect this traditional art form.

---BBC

