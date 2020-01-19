Ataa Adwoa Shows Up To Beg Bosom P-Yung

Listen to article

Ataa Adwoa, has eventually responded to Bosom PYung, with a melodious song which can never be resisted.

In this video, Ataa Adwoa also exhibited a very unique style of singing and “swag” as seen in the video of her ex-lover.

She regretted breaking Bosom PYung's heart. According to her, she never knew he could trend.

I’m sorry for breaking your heart. And also failing to reciprocate my love you...

“King Sarkodie, please…. Kindly beg Bosom PYung for me. I’m really sorry..!!! I’m sorry my love..,” she lamented.

To be candid, Bosom PYung’s song ‘Ataa Adwoa’ which is currently making waves was even posted by Sarkodie, it suggests that he also likes the track. In this song, Bosom PYung was chastising his ex-lover Ataa Adwoa for breaking his heart.

Below is the link to video