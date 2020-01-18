Shatta Wale Fans Angry At Shatta for Begging Fella Makafui

For about a week now, Ghana’s social media trends have been dominated by stories circulating around Ghanaian rapper Medikal and Ghanaian actress Fella Makafui. Considering the current status of their relationship, it’s no wonder most blogs have dedicated time to make stories and follow the progression of their relationship for traffic.

While some are excited and praying they don’t patch up their relationship, others, mostly fans, admirers and well-wishers of this duo have been saying all they can to get the two favorite couple together. Dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, seems to have taken his a little further when he was spotted in a viral video kneeling in front of the actress, rendering an apology on behalf of his friend and colleague, Medikal.

While some thought it was the right thing to do considering his relationship with both parties, others avowal that it was none of his business and should stay out of it.

Some Shatta fans seem infuriated about what their boss did. They argue that, instead of apologizing to Fella Makafui, he should rather go and apologize to his Baby Mama, Shatta Michy, to come back to him since they all miss her in the camp.

Others also expressed that, considering the quantum of Shatta’s brand, it wasn’t prudent for him to be spotted publicly or in a viral video kneeling and begging in front of a lady. Since he could have done that privately without the cameras on him.

This has generated various conversations amongst his fans.

Watch video below