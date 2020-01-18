Build Confidence Of Children With Disabilities--Reality Show Nsroma Contestant

In a bid to help build and shape the talents of children with disabilities, Stephen Nyameke, a finalist of Adom TV children reality show, ‘Nsoromma’, has thrown a challenge to those parents to support children like that.

According to him, when children are given the chance to express themselves it can go a long way to help their talent development.

Speaking on Let’s Talk Showbiz with Doreen Avio, on Wednesday, Stephen Nyameke, who is visually impaired, said that the approval of children’s talents by parents can go a long way to build their confidence.

“I will like to tell parents who have blind children and are keeping them indoors to bring them out so that they can do something just like I am doing on TV,” he said.

He stated that encouraging children with disabilities to explore their talents can help them to do something useful with their lives.

“I will like to tell those who are blind, if you have something special in you, never think it is over. There is more in life and if God says He will promote you, He will promote you,” he stated.

The final episode of Season 2 of Ghana’s number one children’s reality show on Adom TV, Nsoroma, will come off at the West Hills Mall in Accra, on Sunday, January 19.

The show, which started with 30 contestants went through weeks of good performances, evictions and now has six finalists.

Stephen Nyameke said he is really prepared for the final and urged supporters to vote for him and promised a more spectacular performance on the night.

Performing at the event is Dancehall artiste, MzVee, her former record label mate KiDi, Yaw Berk, actor cum musician Lil Win and many others.

---MyJoyOnline