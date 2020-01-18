Good Old Daughters Of Glorious Jesus Releases 'Y'aseda Dwom'

Legendary Ghanaian gospel music group, Daughters of Glorious Jesus has bounced back to the music scene in a grand style.

The group comprising Cynthia, Edna, and Monica, has dropped a song expressing their gratitude to God titled ‘Y’aseda Dwom’.

‘Y’aseda Dwom’ was produced by Kaywa with a lively video directed by Sky web videos.

“We are so grateful to God Almighty for what He has done for this group, how far he has brought us and where is taking us,” Cynthia, spokesperson and member of the group, told Becky on a yet to air episode of the ‘E WITH BECKS’ show.

According to her, the song came up as an inspiration from the Bible verse Psalm 116:12-19.

Speaking on their music video, they said even though they are trying to catch up with the younger generation, they are mindful of anything they do and seek directions from God.

---MyJoyOnline