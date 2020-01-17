ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: True Descendants Of Ab-Ram Are Indeed In Ghana!!...
17.01.2020 Industry News

I Left Charterhouse To Focus On My Own Company — George Quaye

By Mustapha Attractive
Public Relations and Events Specialist George Quaye who resigned from Charterhouse Productions as the Communications Director has revealed that one of the key reasons why he took that decision is to have ample time and focus on his companyy, Image Bureau.

With about 14 years experience with Charterhouse Productions, it is obvious his company is in for serious business.

George Quaye's official resignation was announced yesterday in a statement copied to this reporter with Mr Robert Klah replacing him as Public Events and Communication Manager.

