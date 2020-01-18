ModernGhanalogo

18.01.2020 General News

Multimedia Group Holds 2020 Thanksgiving Service

By News Desk
A 'Prayer, Thanksgiving and Praise Feast' has been held by the Multimedia Group in Kumasi to celebrate God's goodness for the year 2019.

The annual event is to kick start another year as a company by committing itself to God in the New Year.

The prayer service did not only include the management and staff of Multimedia Group Kumasi but also family and friends, as well as Alumni of The Multimedia Group.

The session, which took place at the Miracle Manna Church Ayigya, was led by Head Pastor, Rev. Obed Joy Obeng.

The annual ‘Prayer, Thanksgiving and Praise Feast' was also to commence the celebration of the company’s 25 years in existence.

Watch photos from the service below:

body-container-line