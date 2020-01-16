George Quaye Resigns From CharterHouse

Listen to article

This portal is reliably informed that Mr George Quaye is no longer the Public Relations Officer for CharterHouse Productions, organisers of Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

In a statement copied to this reporter, CharterHouse announces that Mr George Quaye has been succeeded by Mr Robert Klah as Public Events and Communication Manager.

Find the full statement from Charterhouse Productions below;

NEW PUBLIC EVENTS AND COMMUNICATION MANAGER FOR CHARTERHOUSE

Accra - January 10, 2020.

Charterhouse Productions hereby announces for the information of the General public that Mr. Robert Klah is its new Public Events and Communication Manager.

Mr. Klah has more than seven years’ experience working with Charterhouse Events across various functions and brings a wealth of knowledge to his new role.

He takes over from Mr. George Quaye who no longer works with Charterhouse Productions.

We wish to assure the public and our stakeholders of our continuous engagement.

All further enquiries on Charterhouse activities should be sent to [email protected] or [email protected]

Tel: 0501290941

Thank you.

Effie Ansah

Group Corporate Affairs