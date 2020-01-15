ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Another Message At Christmas: Beware Of Today’s Canaanites, My Dear Bl...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
15.01.2020 Exclusive News

Shatta Wale Begs Fella Makafui In Public To Accept Medikal Back

By OdarteyGH
Shatta Wale Begs Fella Makafui In Public To Accept Medikal Back
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

It seems Medikal’s apology to Fella Makafui has not been accepted. However, In a latest video sighted by odarteyghnews.com, Shatta Wale met Fella Makafui at A&C Mall and then he took the opportunity to beg Fella on Medikal’s behalf.

He knelt down, asking her to forgive Medikal and make amends; he then proceeded to Medikal’s house to settle issues.

Let’s see if Shatta Wale being the mediator will make the two love birds mend their broken relationship.

Watch the video and share your thoughts with us in the comment section below
TOP STORIES

'We've Seen Too Many Fingers Burnt' - BoG Responds To Arrest...
3 hours ago

Slow Space Of Ahmed Suale Murder Case Unacceptable — Interna...
3 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line