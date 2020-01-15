Shatta Wale Begs Fella Makafui In Public To Accept Medikal Back

It seems Medikal’s apology to Fella Makafui has not been accepted. However, In a latest video sighted by odarteyghnews.com, Shatta Wale met Fella Makafui at A&C Mall and then he took the opportunity to beg Fella on Medikal’s behalf.

He knelt down, asking her to forgive Medikal and make amends; he then proceeded to Medikal’s house to settle issues.

Let’s see if Shatta Wale being the mediator will make the two love birds mend their broken relationship.

Watch the video and share your thoughts with us in the comment section below