I started becoming more spiritual when I suffered depression – MzVee

Ghanaian musician, Vera Hamenoo-Kpeda, known in showbiz as MzVee, has revealed in an interview with Citi TV that she took church more seriously when she suffered depression a few years ago.

She told Dziffa on Citi TV’s ‘Breakfast Daily’ that she felt good when she became more religious; going to church was one of the things that helped her out of depression.

“I started becoming more spiritual and I realised that some people may not understand but going to church was so therapeutic,” she said.

“I don’t know [but] when I go to church and I leave, I feel so happy,” she added.

MzVee recently revealed that she went off the music scene because she was seriously depressed.

According to her, she felt sick out of depression but feared to make it public because she did not know how the public would take it.

She had also recounted that only person who helped her to get out of that unpleasant situation was musician Efya.

She is currently out with a new single titled ‘Sherrif.’