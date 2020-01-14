ModernGhanalogo

14.01.2020

By News Desk
[Watch] Former CID Boss, Maame Tiwaa Dances To Daddy Lumba's 'Aben Woha'
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Former CID boss, Maame Tiwaa Addo Danquah, has been spotted dancing to Daddy Lumba’s ‘Aben Woha’.

Maame Tiwaa was at an event organised on December 27, 2019 at the National Police Training School at Tesano.

The event was organised for senior police detectives in the Ghana Police Service.

She was surrounded by some of the event attendees who joined her to jam to the live band version of the Highlife artiste’s hit song.

Watch the video below

---Myjoyonline.com

