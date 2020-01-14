ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Another Message At Christmas: Beware Of Today’s Canaanites, My Dear Bl...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
14.01.2020 General News

Kofi Kinaata reveals awards 'Things Fall Apart' should win in 2020

By MyJoyOnline
Kofi Kinaata
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Hiplife artiste Kofi Kinaata has listed the categories under which his 2019 hit song Things Fall Apart should be nominated.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Drive Time programme on Monday, he stated that the song widely welcomed by Ghanaians deserves to win at least six awards at the 2020 3Music Awards and Vodafone Ghana Music Awards.

He told host George Quaye that 'Things Fall Apart’ should not be treated like his popular collaboration with Donzy 'Crusade' which failed to sweep collaboration of the year at the VGMAs.

Some of the major categories Kofi Kinaata mentioned are;

  1. Songwriter of the Year
  2. Record of the Year
  3. Highlife Song of the Year
  4. Most Popular Song of the Year

"Basically, ‘Things Fall Apart’ should win these categories and all the others it can fit under,” the ‘Susu Ka’ hitmaker added.

Story by Myjoyonline | Nasiba Yakubu
TOP STORIES

Kofi Amoabeng Arrested, Faces Court Over UT Bank Collapse
16 minutes ago

I Gave Ex- MASLOC Boss GH¢50,000 — Former Driver
2 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line