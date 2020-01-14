ModernGhanalogo

14.01.2020 Comedy News

[Video] Ghana Lucifer Endorses Lord Kenya, Condemns Ofori Amponsah

By Michael Agyapong Agyapa
Ghana Lucifer is out with a new comedy series. This episode captures how Christians backslide after the 31st all-night service.

Lucifer and his disciples talked on how some Christians go to church on 31st night pleading with God to help them see the following year only to end up sinning grossly when the New Year comes.

He went on to jab veteran musicians Lord Kenya and Ofori Amponsah. Both of whom repented along the line.

Lord Kenya has remained loyal to his calling. But Ofori Amponsah, on the other hand, turned back to the world after his supposed repentance.

Watch the hilarious video below:

