Music Producer Kwesi Ernest Appointed Board Chairman For Ghana Music Awards USA

Listen to article

Music producer and Managing Director of Media Excel Production Kwesi Ernest has been appointed the Board Chairman of Ghana Music Awards USA.

This information was confirmed to this reporter by the CEO of Don's Music Production and Executive Director of Ghana Music Awards USA, Dennis Boafo popularly known as Don D.

Besides Kwesi Ernest’s appointment as board chairman, Kusi Mensah affectionately known as Capito will also serve as the Board Secretary.

Explaining the process that went into the appointment of Kwesi Ernest as the board chairman of GMA-USA, Don D said at the first meeting of the board on Friday January 10, the team made up of several distinguished personalities in the Ghanaian entertainment industry unanimously voted for Mr. Kwesi Ernest to lead and coordinate activities of the Board ahead of the maiden edition of the GMA USA.

He explained that the Board also elected US-based radio broadcaster and social media influencer, Kusi Mensah as its secretary at the same meeting.

Highlighting Kwesi Ernest’s rich experience in the Ghanaian Music Industry, Don D highlighted the fact Kwesi Ernest is a former Regional Chairman of the Musicians Union of Ghana, Greater Accra, Music Producer, Song Writer, Artiste Manager, Set Designer, Event Planner and a Music Consultant by profession.

“He has worked in Europe, Canada, London and Africa, and is heavily respected in the area of event organization. Over the years, Kwesi Ernest has undertaken various projects and events. He is undoubtedly the best choice for the job and we have no doubts that he will steer the affairs of the GMA USA successfully and ensure we have an awards ceremony we can all be proud of”, Don D added.

Other members of the Board who are expected to be unveiled at the official launch of the GMA USA are President of the Creative Arts Council Kwame Micky, Mark Okraku Mantey, Samuel Atuobi Baah, Samuel Ofosu, Gideon Boadi, Michael Ansah Agyei, and Quofi Okyeame.

Others are Dennis K. Boafo, Kusi Mensah and CEO of 2Geez Entertainment Godfred Wiafe.

The GMA-USA scheme is organized by Don’s Music Production in collaboration with 2Geez Entertainment and Highlife Media. It seeks to recognize and reward hard working iconic Ghanaian musicians across Ghana and America. The launch of this maiden edition will be held on January 18, 2020 at 915 NJ-73 MT Laurel Township, New Jersey 08054 at exactly 7pm.