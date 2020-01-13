ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Another Message At Christmas: Beware Of Today’s Canaanites, My Dear Bl...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
13.01.2020 Celebrities Birthday

Velma Owusu-Bempah Releases New Photos For Her Birthday

By News Desk
Velma Owusu-Bempah Releases New Photos For Her Birthday
Listen to article

Ghanaian milliner, Accessories designer And philanthropist, Velma Owusu-Bempah is celebrating her birthday today and the visionary is grateful for the opportunity to make an impact in the lives of her family, client and friends.

As part of the celebration, she’s released new images in collaboration with her creative team including her little sister and fashion designer, Ophelia Crossland and Makeup artist, Sandra Don-Arthur of Alexiglam.

She’s thankful life, good health and God’s Grace to be where she is today.

113202074752-1h830n4aau-6ebf8bf0-805d-4a88-a34e-0a2980932020.jpeg

113202074752-8dt2wjivvq-44d4b76a-9131-4574-bac6-7c60e3fb64ee.jpeg

113202074752-txoaredq5l-a7c1e88e-871a-41d5-ac9c-78731401caf7.jpeg

Luxury House For Sale @East Legon Hills
Luxury House For Sale @East Legon Hills
Luxury House For Sale @East Legon Hills
TOP STORIES

TUTAG Blast Accra Chapter, Says Strike Continues
46 minutes ago

Tuna Association Sues Fisheries Ministry For Increasing Lice...
46 minutes ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line