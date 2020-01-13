Velma Owusu-Bempah Releases New Photos For Her Birthday

Listen to article

Ghanaian milliner, Accessories designer And philanthropist, Velma Owusu-Bempah is celebrating her birthday today and the visionary is grateful for the opportunity to make an impact in the lives of her family, client and friends.

As part of the celebration, she’s released new images in collaboration with her creative team including her little sister and fashion designer, Ophelia Crossland and Makeup artist, Sandra Don-Arthur of Alexiglam.

She’s thankful life, good health and God’s Grace to be where she is today.