Fella Makafui Finally Speaks About Breakup With Medikal [Watch]

Fella Makafui has finally spilled the beans on the rumors surrounding her breakup with Medikal in a most recent Instagram live video.

In a live video, Fella confirmed that they have issues and it’s normal for people in a relationship to have issues thus it should not be anything surprising to the general public.

Fella Makafui speaking to her followers added that she only wants to focus on her businesses for now and nothing will stop her from doing that.

“When the time is right, I will make everything known to the general public.”

Watch the video share your thoughts with us by dropping your comments in the comment box below.

Source: www.odarteyghnews.com