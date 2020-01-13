ModernGhanalogo

FEATURED: Another Message At Christmas: Beware Of Today’s Canaanites, My Dear Bl...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line-1
13.01.2020 Exclusive News

Fella Makafui Finally Speaks About Breakup With Medikal [Watch]

By OdarteyGHNews
Fella Makafui Finally Speaks About Breakup With Medikal [Watch]
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Fella Makafui has finally spilled the beans on the rumors surrounding her breakup with Medikal in a most recent Instagram live video.

In a live video, Fella confirmed that they have issues and it’s normal for people in a relationship to have issues thus it should not be anything surprising to the general public.

Fella Makafui speaking to her followers added that she only wants to focus on her businesses for now and nothing will stop her from doing that.

“When the time is right, I will make everything known to the general public.”

Watch the video share your thoughts with us by dropping your comments in the comment box below.

Source: www.odarteyghnews.com

Luxury House For Sale @East Legon Hills
Luxury House For Sale @East Legon Hills
Luxury House For Sale @East Legon Hills
TOP STORIES

Arrested Menzgold Customers To Face Court Next Week
17 hours ago

New Voters' Register: Jean Mensa Has Discretionary Powers – ...
17 hours ago

Advertise Here

body-container-line