Linda Ikeji's Sister Breaks World Record With Over 200 Bridesmaids

Sister of popular Nigerian blogger, Linda Ikeji, has broken the Guinness World Record for most bridesmaids in her wedding.

Sandra Ikeji’s wedding, with her beau Arinze, held on January 11, had 200 bridesmaids, 32 more ladies than the last record held by Tina Ackles from the USA in 2015.

Some people have questioned how she got these ladies to be her bridesmaids while others wonder if she paid the ladies so she could have the huge bridal team.

However, according to some sources, the bridesmaids are people Sandra has known through her companies including a modelling agency, Blackdove, which has been in operation since 2004.

It was also discovered that Sandra, who is also an event planner, wanted a record-breaking wedding.

Two days prior to her wedding, she posted a picture of an application on the Guinness Record website for most bridesmaids record.

“@landmark_centre is about to be part of history in 2 days..200 bridesmaids at #thesbond wedding, It's Just an attempt, wish me luck guys..ðŸ™,” she wrote.

Sandra Ikeji with her husband, Arinze

