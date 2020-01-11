Organisers Of “Women In Worship” Announces Readiness For Fourth Edition

Genet Services Organizers of the annual gospel event “Women In Worship” on Friday 10th January, 2020 as announced the Date and Venue for the 2020 edition.

Marking the Fourth Edition of the must attend gospel event, which sees to raise funds for a campaign on cervical cancer dubbed “The Akatasia Campaign”. Organizers took to the event’s Social Media handles to announce Sunday 20th September, 2020 as this year’s date and The Action International Church, Dome as the venue.

This year’s edition which promises to be much more exciting, engaging and a breath taken encounter with God, Organisers are yet to outdoor the event’s ministering minstrels from Ghana and Abroad, Rate and other related activities scheduled to take place prior to the main event.

